Lily Allen tried to “avoid being a woman” growing up after being affected by her father’s “derogatory comments”

"I didn't really bond with women."

Lily Allen has described how she tried to avoid growing up female after hearing the derogatory way her father Keith Allen spoke about women.

The ‘No Shame‘ singer says she was so affected by the words of her famous father that it was only the birth of her own two daughters that made her feel differently.

Speaking to Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in an interview for Stylist Magazine, Lily admitted: “When I was growing up I had a very fragmented relationship with my dad.

“The way he spoke about women with his friends was quite derogatory so I tried to avoid being a woman.

“I didn’t really bond with women and I felt jealous of women. Then, when I had my two girls I was like, ‘OK, I guess you’re going to have to start liking women now, Lily’. But it’s been a complete blessing.”

Allen has often spoken of her fragmented relationship with her actor father and previously claimed the actor had a cocaine-induced heart attack at Glastonbury when she was 13. Keith later denied the claims and told his daughter he had experienced “acute food poisoning.”

Meanwhile, Allen recently revealed that she’s working on a concept album and two musicals.

“It’s a concept album,” Allen said. “But I’ve already written loads of songs, but they work with the concept, so I’m really excited about it. I think it’s really good. I think it’s really clever. I’m also writing like two musicals at the moment. And I’m really excited about that..”