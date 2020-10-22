Lily Allen teams up with Womanizer to create the ‘Liberty’ sex toy

Lily Allen has partnered with the German brand Womanizer to create a new sex toy called the ‘Liberty’.

The singer, who mentioned Womanizer in her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, has joined the company as their ‘Chief Liberation Officer’ and is currently leading their #IMasturbate campaign to raise awareness for sex positivity and female masturbation.

Allen and Womanizer said in a press release that they “want to challenge existing assumptions and myths with the #IMasturbate and invite people to reflect on their own, often negative attitudes towards this topic”.

“Sex toys are still seen as a taboo subject because they are related to masturbation and female pleasure. Female pleasure in itself is a taboo subject,” Allen added.

“The only way to make taboo subjects no longer taboo is to speak about them openly, frequently and without shame or guilt.”

The ‘Liberty’ Womanizer is on sale from today (October 22), and you can find out more information here.

