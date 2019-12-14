Lily Allen’s Twitter account has been deleted following general election “racism” comments

Lily Allen’s Twitter account appears to have been deleted, following comments the singer made on Instagram about this week’s general election result being driven by “racism and misogyny”.

Allen wrote a series of social media posts condemning Boris Johnson’s election win on Friday (December 13).

Writing on her Instagram account – which appears to remain active – she said: “Some say it was Brexit, some day it was Jeremy [Corbyn], personally, and I know no one wants to hear it, I think that racism and misogyny runs so so deep in this country and that Boris won because of his attitude towards those things and not in spite of them.” See the post below.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Allen called out “unchecked targeted bespoke propaganda” in the media. “We need to start taking this seriously,” she added.

After one person called the musician a “privilege-denying clown”, Allen responded: “Oh fuck off I shout out my privilege every five mins. It’s because of my privilege and proximity to it that I know what inherently greedy cunts we all are. I KEEP TRYING TO TELL YOU.”

Allen was previously criticised for posting a video of her seemingly shedding tears over Labour’s manifesto on social media (November 21).

The singer posted a clip using AR filters declaring: “Guys I just watched the Labour manifesto and I think it’s the best manifesto I’ve ever seen.”

Advertisement

Responding to those who thought the AR tears were duplicitous, Allen added: “What’s the difference between people who thought I was crying real tears in my TikTok video today, and people who believe that cancelling our membership with the biggest trading bloc in the world, with no deal, is a good idea? I’ll wait.”