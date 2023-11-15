Lime Garden share new single ‘I Wanna Be You’ and announce UK and European tour

Lime Garden have shared their latest single ‘I Wanna Be You’ from their upcoming debut album ‘One More Thing’. Check it out below.

Speaking about the track in a press release, the band’s frontwoman Chloe Howard said: I Want To Be You’ was inspired by a very specific memory I have as a 14-year-old at my first gig looking at the band playing and thinking, ‘do I Want to be you or be with you, or do I want both?'”

She continued: “This feeling has continued to raise its head on many occasions in my life,

and it’s become quite an obsessive process at times. Growing up with social media and the constant ability to follow our idols, with access into ‘their world’, has fuelled this in an unhealthy way.”

“I’m the type of person who can get very deep into something, but now I try to channel that into something more constructive and real, like music and art,” Howard added. “Recording this song was an attempt to emulate the feeling of true obsession through sound.”

Their debut LP ‘One More Thing’ was produced by Ali Chant (Perfume Genius, PJ Harvey, Yard Act) and has been described as a “culmination of a stellar run of singles and non-stop touring from Lime Garden since their emergence in 2021.”

‘One More Thing’ is set for release on February 16 via So Young. Pre-order the LP here. The album will also be available on a standard red vinyl, a special dinked edition Cornetto vinyl and a special blue vinyl. Check them out here.

Lime Garden have also announced a run of UK and EU headlining gigs set to commence in February 2024. They will be making stops in major cities such as Dublin, Manchester, London, Bristol, Munich, Zurich, Paris and more. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.

Lime Garden UK and EU 2024 headlining tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

27 – YES (Pink Room), Manchester

28 – Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

29 – Hug & Pint, Glasgow

MARCH

2 – Workman’s, Dublin

3 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

4 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

6 – Fleece, Bristol

7 – Lafayette, London

8 – Chalk, Brighton

14 – Vida Showcase, Antigua Frabrica Damm, Barcelona

APRIL

18 – Paradiso Upstairs, Amsterdam

19 – Motel Mozaique Festival, Rotterdam

20 – Molotow, Hamburg

21 – Kantine am Berghain, Berlin

23 – Strom, Munich

24 – Bogen F, Zurich

25 – Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden

26 – Trix, Antwerp

27 – Hasard Ludique, Paris

The group was featured in NME’s ‘100 Essential New Artists for 2022’ list.

Writing about what makes the group special, NME said: “It’d be pretty impossible to go to a Lime Garden show and not immediately want to go home and form your own band. They have such a nonchalant swagger, sense of fun and irresistibly good tunes that it just makes you want to be up there yourself as one of them. Few bands can achieve that this early in their career.”

Reviewing their gig in London in 2021, NME said: “‘Pulp’, though, is the absolute highlight of the night – a psych-funk gem that makes you long for a time when we can dance at gigs again.

“While not everything lands quite as well, there’s more than enough potential in the ones that do to keep Lime Garden on their ascension to developing into one of the UK’s most exciting new acts.”