K-pop girl group LIMELIGHT drop music video for ‘TA-DA!’

K-pop girl group LIMELIGHT drop music video for new single, ‘TA-DA!’.

In the simple music video for ‘TA-DA!’, LIMELIGHT explore a seaside town and perform the the upbeat disco-pop song while on vacation. The clip also features several callbacks to their older releases.

“Capture the moments that won’t be forgotten / Ta-da, ta-da, spell on my heart / I’m under the spell, you keep me mesmerized / How did you do it? Oh, baby,” they sing on the chorus.

Notably, ‘Last Dance’ will be LIMEIGHT’s last release as a trio. The girl group plan to reorganise and return in the future with more members, according to a report by Sports Chosun.

LIMELIGHT first made their debut in September 2022 with their self-titled mini-album, featuring the singles ‘Starlight’ and ‘Eye0 to Eye’. In 2023, the trio released the single album ‘Madeleine’ and the mini-album ‘Love & Happiness’.

‘Honestly’, from ‘Love & Happiness’, was later named by NME as one of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far in a mid-year list, with contributor Tamar Herman describing it as “a buffet of sonic delights”.

