Limmy responds to praise from Sam Fender at the BandLab NME Awards

Limmy has responded to Sam Fender and his band calling him “the best comedian to ever live”.

On Wednesday night (March 2), Fender won Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘Seventeen Going Under’ after performing the title track to open the ceremony.

Speaking to NME in the winner’s room, Fender started the interview by doing impressions of Scottish comedian Limmy along with his band mates Dean Thompson, Tom Ungerer, Joe Atkinson, Drew Michael and Johnny Davis before giving him a shout out. “(Limmy) has powered our lives,” started Fender before bandmate Thompson called him “the best comedian to ever live”.

Advertisement

Sharing footage of the interview online, Limmy said he was “over the moon”.

“‘Best comedian to ever live’ – they are pissed out of their minds, man,” replied one person before Limmy explained “Drunk people tell the truth.”

Elsewhere in the slightly chaotic chat, Fender revealed that he didn’t think ‘Seventeen Going Under’ deserved the Best Album In The World award.

“I mean, it’s a bit too far really. It’s not the best album in the world: it was a good ‘un! I thought Little Simz was a little bit better, to be honest. She should have had the award. But, we’re here anyway, and we’ll take it. Thank you very much!”

Advertisement

Check out the interview with Sam Fender below.

Elsewhere at the awards, YouTuber and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg spoke to NME about her desire to get Sam Fender on her popular interview series Chicken Shop Date.

“I really want to get him on my show Chicken Shop Date,” she said. “So I want to hang out with him and persuade him to go on a date with me.”

Dimoldenberg added: “I feel like [the BandLab NME Awards] is the perfect place to spot new dates, so I’m super-excited. I would love to get more international acts on the show, that would be a big dream of mine.”