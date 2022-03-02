Limp Bizkit add two extra shows to their 2022 UK tour

Limp Bizkit have added two extra shows to their upcoming UK tour.

The nu-metal icons – who released their sixth studio album ‘Still Sucks’ back in October – are set to hit the road in September and have now added a couple of new dates to their UK jaunt due to increasing demand.

Fred Durst and co. will now play a second date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on September 8, the day after their rescheduled gig at the venue. They’ve also added a new stop at O2 Academy Birmingham on September 11.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday (March 4) at 10am – get them here. You can see their full list of tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

7 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

11 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

12 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

In a three-star review of Limp Bizkit’s ‘Still Sucks’, which includes comeback track ‘Dad Vibes’, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “As much as ‘Still Sucks’ is Limp Bizkit getting back to frat-boy business, there are a couple of surprises to be found.

“‘Barnacle’ is a moody moment of grunge that showcases their versatility, while ‘Pill Popper’ might be one of the most direct critiques of the American healthcare system this side of the millennium, as spoken word intro warns: ‘The pharmaceutical industry does not create cures. They create customers’.”

The review concluded: “The band’s last album was 2011’s trashy and high octane ‘Golden Cobra’, before they spent the past decade talking up the follow-up, (tentatively titled ‘Stampede Of The Disco Elephants’).

“Despite that, this ain’t ‘Chinese Democracy’. ‘Still Sucks’ doesn’t feel laboured or overthought and never overstays its welcome. Limp Bizkit aren’t out to rewrite their history or reach a new generation. They don’t care if you still think they suck – they still know how to have a good time, and won’t stop rollin’.”