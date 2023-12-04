Limp Bizkit added to Download 2024 line-up

Limp Bizkit will be performing at next year’s Download Festival.

Following the nu metal band’s huge show at Gunnersbury Park this summer, the band will be returning to the UK for their first performance at Donington Park in Leicestershire since 2013.

“Known for their high-energy performances and ground-breaking fusion of rock, hip-hop, and metal, Limp Bizkit are set to bring their infectious sound and electrifying stage presence to the hallowed grounds of Download Festival,” the festival commented, per Metal Hammer.

“Returning to the festival after ten years with their string of hits spanning nearly two decades, Limp Bizkit are set to show audiences why they’ve rightly cemented their place as one of the most influential and enduring acts in the rock genre.”

Limp Bizkit join a line-up featuring headliners Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy.

Other acts playing include Royal Blood, The Offspring, Machine Head, Pantera, Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, While She Sleeps, Sum 41, Billy Talent, The Used, Babymetal, Bowling For Soup, Heilung, Polyphia, Thy Art Is Murder, The Black Dahlia Murder, Biohazard, and Fear Factory. The festival will be taking place from June 14-16.

Download’s Andy Copping said of this year’s edition: “After our unbelievable 20th anniversary celebrations last year, we couldn’t be more excited about what DLXXI has in store. This year we have two brand new headliners in the form of Queens Of The Stone Age and Fall Out Boy, as well as the mighty Avenged Sevenfold and a whole host of huge names that make every second of Download Festival memorable.

“I can’t wait to join the fans there – it is our home. With first time headliners and our first headline partner with Liquid Death we are embracing the evolution of Download Festival. We have the best and friendliest community together and we can’t wait to celebrate the next 20 years of Download with you all.”

Last year’s edition saw Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica take to the stage, with the latter playing two completely different sets for two nights.

Copping recently revealed that the upcoming 2024 edition was the “hardest year” to secure a line-up – with the team having to approach “21 bands” to find headliners.

“Myself and the team, we dug in really hard…We would list all the bands that we should go for and, yeah, it was 21 different acts that we approached. Normally, you’d be looking five, six, seven and you’d find your three from that.”

“This year has been really, really tough to lock bands down and that’s just been the way that it goes – everything goes in cycles,” he added. “For 2024 it was a little bit light.”