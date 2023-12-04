Limp Bizkit and Richard Ashcroft announce 2024 Margate Dreamland shows

Limp Bizkit, Richard Ashcroft and more have been announced as performers for the 2024 Margate Dreamland series.

Other acts set to play at Margate Dreamland in the summer of 2024 include Madness, Simple Minds, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, IDLES, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Becky Hill, Busted, Craig David, DJ Spoony plus guests, Rudimental, Paloma Faith, Jack Savoretti, JLS and Jess Glynne.

Limp Bizkit will play at the iconic Dreamland venue – which is located five minutes away from Margate station – on Saturday, June 15, 2024 and Richard Ashcroft is set to play on Friday, July 12, 2024.

A ticket pre-sale for the shows will be available for those who sign up for the Margate Summer Series mailing list before Thursday, December 7 at 9am local time. General ticket sale is set to commence on Friday, December 8 at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full line-up and list of dates below.

Margate Dreamland 2024 summer series line-up is:

JUNE

14 – Madness

15 – Limp Bizkit

20 – Simple Minds

JULY

5 – Jack Savoretti

6 – JLS

12 – Richard Ashcroft, Black Grape, Dodgy

13 – Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Horse Meat Disco

19 – Manic Street Preachers, Suede

20 – IDLES

26 – Jess Glynne

AUGUST

2 – Craig David

16 – Paloma Faith

22 – DJ Spoony

23 – Busted

31 – Becky Hill

Rob Waller, Founder and Programmer of the Margate Summer Series, said in a press release: “We’re delighted to bring so many respected rock artists to Margate who span a variety of rock sounds. It is great to see how styles have changed across the generations and how music still resonates with fans spanning a range of ages. Margate is the perfect location for rock and roll, so expect a lot of guitars, energy and many opportunities to sing-along.”

In other news, Ashcroft recently announced that he will be returning to his hometown of Wigan for a huge show next year.

The former frontman of The Verve will play Robin Park on July 20, marking his first show in Wigan for over 25 years.