Limp Bizkit announce massive London Gunnersbury Park show with Pendulum

Limp Bizkit have announced a massive outdoor gig in London’s Gunnersbury Park for this summer – find full details below.

After a show at the capital’s Wembley Arena tonight (April 17), the nu-metal icons will return to London on August 13 to play the massive show.

Supporting them at the new gig will be Pendulum, KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae and Deijuvhs.

Advertisement

Others to play the summer series at Gunnersbury Park include Boygenius, who will play one of their first UK gigs at the venue alongside MUNA and Ethel Cain.

More 2023 shows at the venue come from Kygo, Joji and N-Dubz.

Tickets for Limp Bizkit’s new show go on sale on Friday, April 21 from 10am BST.

You can buy your tickets here.

JUST ANNOUNCED // @limpbizkit will play a HUGE London show with very special guests @Pendulum, @KennyHoopla, @JoeyValence & Brae and @Deijuvhs this August. Tickets for the Gunnersbury Park go on sale at 9am this Friday via

👉 https://t.co/f1bxdqZ59s pic.twitter.com/ehJIhTSJMG — Festival Republic (@FRfestivals) April 17, 2023

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst debuted another striking new look as the band played their first gigs of 2023 last month.

Advertisement

In late March, the band began their rescheduled UK and European tour in Munich, playing hits from across their career. The show also saw a new wardrobe for Durst, who surprised fans in the summer of 2021 by debuting a dramatic new look that defined the band’s most recent era.

While that style revolved around long lighter-coloured hair and a new handlebar moustache, the start of the new tour saw Durst embrace a country aesthetic, wearing dungarees and sporting a short-sleeved shirt, a red beanie and a long beard.

Limp Bizkit were initially set to return to the UK last September for a run of dates, including a two-night billing at the O2 Academy Brixton in London. However, those gigs were ultimately postponed due to Durst’s “personal health concerns”.