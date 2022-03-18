Limp Bizkit announce North American 2022 tour dates

Limp Bizkit have announced plans for a North American tour next month – buy your tickets here.

The nu-metal icons’ ‘Still Sucks’ jaunt will take in 19 dates kicking off at the Hard Rock Live in Tampa, Florida, before making their way to Atlantic City, New York, Green Bay, Las Vegas and Reno before wrapping things up on May 31 in Ontario, Canada.

They will be supported by Wargasm, $not, Scowl, Yung Gravy and Dying Wish on the dates.

The new shows come after the band cancelled a series of concerts on their ‘Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Edition’ tour last year “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and, most of all, the fans.”

Tickets are on sale now and you can get tickets here. You can see the band’s full list of tour dates below:

APRIL

28 – Tampa, Hard Rock Live*

30 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live*

MAY

3 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena*

4 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center*

6 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Casino* (non-AEG show)

7 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza*

10 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center*

12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena* (non-AEG show)

13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

15 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena*

18 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre^

19 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center^

21 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino^ (non-AEG show)

22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center^

24 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena^

26 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas#

29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center#

31 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena#

*$not, Wargasm, Scowl

^Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm

#Dying Wish, Wargasm

The US tour comes ahead of their forthcoming UK tour in September. They recently added an extra date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and a new stop at O2 Academy Birmingham.

Tickets for their UK shows are available now and you can get them here. You can see their full list of tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

7 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

11 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

12 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

In a three-star review of Limp Bizkit’s ‘Still Sucks’, which includes comeback track ‘Dad Vibes’, NME‘s Ali Shutler wrote: “As much as ‘Still Sucks’ is Limp Bizkit getting back to frat-boy business, there are a couple of surprises to be found.

“‘Barnacle’ is a moody moment of grunge that showcases their versatility, while ‘Pill Popper’ might be one of the most direct critiques of the American healthcare system this side of the millennium, as spoken word intro warns: ‘The pharmaceutical industry does not create cures. They create customers’.”