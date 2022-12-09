Limp Bizkit have announced a UK and European headline tour for 2023 – tickets are available here.

The Fred Durst-fronted band were initially set to return to the UK this September for a run of dates, including a two-night billing at the O2 Academy Brixton in London. However, those gigs were ultimately postponed due to Durst’s “personal health concerns”.

Over the summer, Limp Bizkit told their fans that the frontman had been advised to take an “immediate break from touring” on medical grounds, and said the dates would be rescheduled.

Advertisement

Now, it’s been confirmed that the group will hit the road next March. Following two concerts in Germany, Limp Bizkit are due to make stop-offs in Vienna, Prague, Frankfurt and Tilburg before visiting Manchester on April 12.

The band are then scheduled to play in Birmingham (April 13) ahead of two gigs at London’s O2 Brixton Academy (16,17).

Wargasm and Blackgold will appear as “special guest” openers at next year’s shows.

Tickets for the original 2022 dates remain valid – you can find any remaining tickets (UK) here.

Limp Bizkit’s 2023 UK tour dates are as follows (see the full European itinerary in the post above):

Advertisement

APRIL

12 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

16 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

17 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Limp Bizkit released their sixth and latest studio album, ‘Still Sucks’, in October 2021. In a three-star review of the record, NME wrote: “As much as ‘Still Sucks’ is Limp Bizkit getting back to frat-boy business, there are a couple of surprises to be found.

“‘Barnacle’ is a moody moment of grunge that showcases their versatility, while ‘Pill Popper’ might be one of the most direct critiques of the American healthcare system this side of the millennium, as spoken word intro warns: ‘The pharmaceutical industry does not create cures. They create customers’.”