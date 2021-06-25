Limp Bizkit have announced a couple of shows in the UK next summer – see details below.

The rap rockers will play Manchester Academy on July 22, 2022 and the O2 Academy Brixton in London on July 24, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday (July 2).

The news follows the band’s recent announcement that they will tour the US this summer with Spiritbox. Tickets are on sale now.

See Limp Bizkit’s upcoming tour dates in full below.

JULY 2021

Thursday 29 – CHICAGO Illinois – Metro (USA)

AUGUST 2021

Monday 02 – CLIVE Iowa – Horizon Events Center (USA)

Thursday 05 – WALLINGFORD Connecticut – Dome at Oakdale Theatre (USA)

Friday 06 – ASBURY PARK New Jersey – Stone Pony Summer Stage (USA)

Monday 09 – NIAGARA FALLS New York – Rapids Theatre – NY (USA)

Thursday 12 – GILFORD NG – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (USA)

Friday 13 – NEW YORK New York – Irving Plaza (USA)

Sunday 15 – HUNTINGTON New York – Paramount Theatre – Huntington (USA)

Monday 16 – NORFOLK Virginia – Norva (USA)

Thursday 19 – LINCOLN Nebraska – Lincoln on the Streets (USA)

Saturday 21 – AUSTIN Texas – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater (USA)

Tuesday 24 – LOS ANGELES California – Hollywood Palladium (USA)

JULY 2022

Friday 22 – MANCHESTER Academy

Sunday 24 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

No news of a new album has been shared by the band, whose last album was 2011’s ‘Gold Cobra’.

Elsewhere, the band will join Slipknot and Rob Zombie and for this year’s Rocklahoma 2021 in Oklahoma, US, which takes place from September 3-5.

All three acts top the bill on a line-up that also includes Halestorm, Anthrax, Falling In Reverse, Motionless In White, Andrew W.K., Knocked Loose and many more.