Limp Bizkit cancel remainder of US tour over safety concerns

Limp Bizkit have cancelled the remainder of their US tour over safety concerns.

In a statement, the group said: “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled.

“Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”

According to Blabbermouth, frontman Fred Durst told a fan that guitarist Wes Borland fell ill prior to the group’s concert in Ashbury Park, New Jersey on Friday (August 6). The show was cancelled just a few hours before it was due to start.

SirusXM, meanwhile, reported that the show was cancelled “due to COVID concerns.” NME has reached out to representatives of Limp Bizkit for comment.

Earlier this week, Limp Bizkit saw a huge spike in streams and sales since their much talked about performance at last weekend’s Lollapalooza. The group played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on July 31, sharing a line-up with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Trippie Redd, Freddie Gibbs, Angels & Airwaves, Marc Rebillet and more.

After their performance, Limp Bizkit became a trending topic on Twitter for the rest of the weekend which has since led to a rise in the overall consumption of their discography.

Across Sunday and Monday (August 1 and 2), the band recorded a combined 1.9million on-demand streams, according to MRC Data (via Billboard). That was up 27 per cent from the previous Sunday and Monday (July 25 and 26), when the band accounted for a combined 1.5million on-demand streams.

The band’s song sales went up 100 per cent over the same period, although on a much smaller scale – from 500 songs sold to 1,000.

Limp Bizkit concluded their Lollapalooza set by previewing a track from their forthcoming new album.

“This song right here, it’s for you and only you,” Durst told the crowd and those watching the Lollapalooza livestream. “It’s a song off our new album called ‘Dad Vibes’. I want to see everybody out there dancing right now. Let me see how you do it.”