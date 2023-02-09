Limp Bizkit deepfake themselves as Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and other world leaders in ‘Out Of Style’ video

Limp Bizkit have shared a new video for their song ‘Out of Style’, which uses deepfake technology to portray numerous world leaders rocking out in a garage together.

The video – directed by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst and Marc Klasfeld – sees Durst rendered as Russian president Vlaidimir Putin, while other members of the band have their faces superimposed with that of Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un.

Together, the unlikely grouping of leaders perform for a deepfaked Tom Cruise as he barbecues hot dogs on a grill just in front of the garage. At one point, Putin chugs from a beer bong as the rest of the crew cheer him on. Watch the clip for ‘Out of Style’ below:

‘Out of Style’ is lifted from Limp Bizkit’s sixth studio album, 2021’s ‘Still Sucks’. It marked the band’s first album in a decade – following 2011’s ‘Gold Cobra’ – and was previewed with lead single ‘Dad Vibes’ shortly before it arrived.

“‘Still Sucks’ doesn’t feel laboured or overthought and never overstays its welcome,” NME said of the album in a three-star review. “Limp Bizkit aren’t out to rewrite their history or reach a new generation. They don’t care if you still think they suck – they still know how to have a good time, and won’t stop rollin.'”

Late last year, Limp Bizkit announced a rescheduled UK and European tour, after postponing their planned 2022 dates due to concerns surrounding Durst’s health. The rescheduled tour will now kick off in Germany in late March, before shows in Vienna, Prague, Frankfurt and Tilburg.

The UK leg will consist of shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London, concluding with a pair of gigs at O2 Academy Brixton. Find remaining tickets for UK dates here.