Limp Bizkit fans react as 7-Eleven introduce hot dog-flavoured sparkling water

Limp Bizkit fans have been given their verdict on 7-Eleven’s plan to release hot dog-flavoured sparkling water.

Although there is apparently no affiliation with the band, who released their landmark album ‘Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water’ in 2000, it hasn’t stopped fans from having their say.

One wrote: “I would try it” while another added: “This is a no for me but I’m sure that Limp Bizkit is thrilled.”

“Hot dog flavored water at 7 eleven. Limp Bizkit already had that copyrighted,” another user added.

One user also wrote: “We’re one novelty product away from making Limp Bizkit’s quarter-century-old album title a reality…”

Others were asking whether it was “an April Fool’s joke” but a press release from 7-Eleven suggests that the drink is real.

“The Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water combines the delicious and mouthwatering experience of 7-Eleven’s iconic Big Bite Hot Dog into one refreshing beverage – ketchup and mustard included,” read the convenience store’s official description.

“Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.”

7-Eleven executive Marissa Jarratt added: “7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates.

“We’re excited for customers to embark on this flavour adventure and experience their favourite snack in a whole new form.”

More details about its availability are set to be revealed on Monday (April 1), which is April Fools Day.

Others were angry about the move with one user writing: “I was planning to try out 7-Eleven in India but I’m now reconsidering after seeing them pander to Limp Bizkit fans.”

Limp Bizkit and frontman Fred Durst are yet to comment on the forthcoming drink.

Meanwhile Durst and Billy Corgan were recently announced as the hosts of new shows on Bill Maher’s podcast network.

The two shows will operate under Maher’s Club Random flagship podcast, where they will host their own respective shows.

Elsewhere, a video of the band performing to a crowd of 100,000 people at Lollapalooza Argentina recently went viral, after it was watched over one million times in under 24 hours.