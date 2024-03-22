Limp Bizkit go viral with Lollapalooza Argentina video, opening and closing with ‘Break Stuff’ to 100,000 people

A video of Limp Bizkit performing to a crowd of 100,000 people at Lollapalooza Argentina has gone viral, having been watched over one million times in under 24 hours.

The crowd can be seen jumping along and singing every word to their opening song ‘Break Stuff’, which went down such a storm that the band ended up performing it again to finish the set off.

The rest of the set was packed with the nu metal band’s biggest hits, including ‘Rollin’ (Air Raid Thunder)’, ‘Nookie’, ‘Take A Look Around’ and ‘My Generation’.

The video swiftly became Limp Bizkit’s most-viewed Instagram Reel. Check out the viral clip below:

The video isn’t the only thing frontman Fred Durst has been involved with lately that’s gone viral. The box office bomb he made with John Travolta, The Fanatic, recently started rending again, with people scarcely believing how little money the movie made.

Released in 2019, the film, which the Limp Bizkit frontman directed and stars Travolta as an autistic stalker, took a paltry $3,153 (£2,489) at the box office in its opening day. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

An official synopsis teases that Moose’s fixation turns from “stalking to ambition of destroying the star’s life”.

The movie is said to have been inspired by the real-life story of a fan that once stalked Durst.

Speaking about working on the film, Travolta revealed his admiration for Durst , saying: “It was maybe my favourite experience I’ve had.” The actor then hailed Durst as “so generous” and “such an artist”.

“He allowed me to create a character that no one else would allow,” he continued. “It’s really a wild character and I felt very free to do that.”

Limp Bizkit are set to return to the UK later this year for shows in June at Dreamland Margate and Download Festival. The latter marks their first appearance at the Donington Park rock and metal festival for 11 years.