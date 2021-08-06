NewsMusic News

Limp Bizkit see huge stream and sales spike after Lollapalooza set

The band's performance drew widespread attention at last weekend's festival

By Will Lavin
Limp Bizkit backstage at Lollapalooza 2021. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Limp Bizkit have seen a huge spike in streams and sales since their much talked about performance at last weekend’s Lollapalooza.

The Fred Durst-fronted band played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on Saturday (July 31), sharing a line-up with Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Trippie Redd, Freddie Gibbs, Angels & Airwaves, Marc Rebillet and more.

After their performance, Limp Bizkit became a trending topic on Twitter for the rest of the weekend which has since led to a rise in the overall consumption of their discography.

Across Sunday and Monday (August 1 and 2), the band recorded a combined 1.9million on-demand streams, according to MRC Data (via Billboard). That was up 27 per cent from the previous Sunday and Monday (July 25 and 26), when the band accounted for a combined 1.5million on-demand streams.

The band’s song sales went up 100 per cent over the same period, although on a much smaller scale – from 500 songs sold to 1,000.

Fred Durst and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit perform on stage during Lollapalooza 2021. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Limp Bizkit concluded their Lollapalooza set by previewing a track from their forthcoming new album.

“This song right here, it’s for you and only you,” Durst told the crowd and those watching the Lollapalooza livestream. “It’s a song off our new album called ‘Dad Vibes’. I want to see everybody out there dancing right now. Let me see how you do it.”

The rap-metal band’s set was also notable as Durst debuted his unusual new look on stage.

The frontman wore a grey wig, a pair of oversized red sunglasses and a black jacket – which was only zipped up towards the top – during the performance.

The band are still yet to follow up their 2011 album ‘Gold Cobra’, though their long-awaited sixth album ‘Stampede Of The Disco Elephants’ remains in the works.

“I think [Durst’s] finally at the point now where he’s gonna pick a set of these songs that he’s finally cool with and finish ’em, and we’re gonna finish the record,” guitarist Wes Borland said in June. “So, fingers crossed.”

