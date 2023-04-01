NewsMusic News

Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst debuts another new look as band begin European tour

At their first gig of 2023 in Munich this week, Durst pivoted towards a more country aesthetic

By Will Richards
Fred Durst performing live on-stage with Limp Bizkit
Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs live. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has debuted another striking new look as the band played their first gigs of 2023 this week.

On Thursday (March 30), the band began their rescheduled UK and European tour in Munich, playing hits from across their career.

The show also saw a new wardrobe for Durst, who surprised fans in the summer of 2021 by debuting a dramatic new look that defined the band’s most recent era.

While that style revolved around long lighter-coloured hair and a new handlebar moustache, the start of the new tour saw Durst embrace a country aesthetic, wearing dungarees and sporting a short-sleeved shirt, a red beanie and a long beard.

See the new look below alongside footage from the Munich show.

Limp Bizkit were initially set to return to the UK last September for a run of dates, including a two-night billing at the O2 Academy Brixton in London. However, those gigs were ultimately postponed due to Durst’s “personal health concerns”.

Over the summer, Limp Bizkit told their fans that the frontman had been advised to take an “immediate break from touring” on medical grounds, and said the dates would be rescheduled.

After two concerts in Germany, Limp Bizkit are due to make stop-offs in Vienna, Prague, Frankfurt and Tilburg before visiting Manchester on April 12.

Tickets for the original 2022 dates remain valid – you can find any remaining tickets (UK) here and see the dates below.

APRIL 2023
12 – Manchester Academy, Manchester 
13 – O2 Academy, Birmingham 
17 – Wembley Arena, London

Limp Bizkit released their sixth and latest studio album, ‘Still Sucks’, in October 2021. In a three-star review of the record, NME wrote: “As much as ‘Still Sucks’ is Limp Bizkit getting back to frat-boy business, there are a couple of surprises to be found.”

