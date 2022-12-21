Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst offers to help Elon Musk save Twitter

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has reached out to Elon Musk and offered to help him save Twitter.

Musk appeared to place his role as CEO of the social network in doubt after he tweeted a poll asking users whether he should step down. The majority of voters (57.5 per cent) said he should go.

Yesterday, Durst stepped in and said he and his band were willing to help Musk run the site. “@elonmusk good morning, sir. Myself and @limpbizkit are available for any help you may want or need at Twitter. Happy Holidays,” he wrote.

However, it later appeared that this wouldn’t be necessary, as Musk has since said that he will step down from his role as CEO of Twitter as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job”. However, he has said he will continue working for the social media giant, but will instead only head up the software and server teams.

Musk’s resignation comes just two months after he took over Twitter back in October.

In other Twitter news, Dionne Warwick has said in an interview with People that she wants to meet Musk to find out his “true intent”. “I have to meet him. I know a lot of people have walked away from Twitter. That’s prior to knowing exactly what he’s going to do. He’s new to the game.

“His attitude is freedom of speech, which is mine as well,” she added. “However, there’s a way to do it.

“That’s one of the conversations I’m going to have with him. What is your true intent? I understand your freedom of speech attitude but how are you going to contain it, so it does not get out of hand?”

Elsewhere, Limp Bizkit will be returning to the UK for a string of live dates next year. They were meant to make their live return in September of this year, but the gigs were cancelled due to Durst’s “personal health concerns”. They will be supported by Wargasm and Blackgold at the following dates, which you can find the remaining tickets for here:

APRIL

12 – Manchester, Academy

13 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

16 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton