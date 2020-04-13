Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland releases Eat The Day demo album

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has released the demo album from his musical project, Eat The Day.

Borland first revealed he planned on releasing the eight-track record when he shared a snippet of one of the songs, ‘Whalephant’, on his Instagram account last month.

Advertisement

The release of Eat The Day’s demo album has been a long time coming. The project was originally launched by Borland in 2001 and included his brother Scott on guitar, Greg Isabelle on drums and Kyle Weeks on electronics. However, after failing to find the right vocalist, the project was shelved in 2003, despite two albums worth of material being written.

In an Instagram post, Scott said it was rewarding to release the demos, even if they were incomplete.

“It’s been nearly 20 years since my brother [Wes Borland], Greg Isabell and myself wrote a ton of awesome music, tried and failed to find a vocalist, and then moved on to other things,” Scott said. “It was probably the most musically focused time of my life and although it’s unfinished work I’m so glad that these demos are going to see the light of day.”

Before it was put on the backburner, Borland tried to merge Eat The Day with The Damning Well, another project he was involved in, which comprised Nine Inch Nails’ Danny Lohner, A Perfect Circle’s Josh Freese and Filter’s Richard Patrick. The band members’ creative differences made it impossible to find a sound they all agreed upon.

Stream ‘The Demos’ below:

Advertisement