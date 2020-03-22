Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland to release demos from shelved Eat the Day project

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has revealed that he will be releasing a collection of shelved Eat the Day demos later this week.

Launched in 2001 after Borland momentarily left Limp Bizkit, Eat the Day initially featured Borland’s brother Scott on guitar, Greg Isabelle on drums and Kyle Weeks on electronics, a similar lineup to Borland’s other band Big Dumb Face.

The band didn’t release any music because they were without a singer – even after sifting through hundreds of demo submissions and auditioning candidates. However, Borland did say in an interview with Blabbermouth that the band had two albums worth of material and he named At the Drive-In‘s Cedric Bixler-Zavala as his ideal vocalist for the band.

Before shelving the project in 2003, there was an attempt to combine forces with The Damning Well, another project Borland had been involved in, which featured Nine Inch Nails’ Danny Lohner, A Perfect Circle’s Josh Freese and Filter’s Richard Patrick.

Borland later stated that creative differences between the four musicians were too great to produce an album they liked as a collective.

Yesterday (March 21), the guitarist took to Instagram to share ‘Whalephant’, a track from the unreleased demos. He then promised that the Eat The Day demo album would be “coming out within the week.”

Meanwhile, Borland has revealed he’s been playing concerts with a broken hand.

The axeman posted a photo on his Instagram page showing two of his fingers taped up and wrote a message confirming that he completed his first show in Krasnodar, Russia last month after recently breaking his hand.

“Nailed my first show playing with a recovering broken hand,” Borland wrote. “I can’t express the amount of anxiety I was having leading up to this but three fingers [were] enough to get the job done and Krasnodar was amazing.”