Lin Brehmer, influential Chicago DJ, dies aged 68

The WXRT-FM 93.1 host revealed last year that he'd been living with prostate cancer

By Tom Skinner
Lin Brehmer pictured in 2012
Lin Brehmer in 2012. CREDIT: Getty

Chicago radio legend Lin Brehmer has died, it has been confirmed.

The beloved broadcaster, who hosted long-running shows on WXRT-FM 93.1, announced on air last summer that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Brehmer subsequently took a leave of absence to undergo treatment, before returning to the station for several weeks in November/December 2022.

The DJ died passed away last Sunday (January 22). He was 68 years old. Terri Hemmert, Brehmer’s friend and WXRT colleague, shared the news in a statement to listeners (via Chicago Tribune).

“We must inform you that we all lost our best friend,” she said. “Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife [Sara Farr] and son [Wilson] by his side.

“We’ll hold each other up through this heart-breaking time. Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted.”

Brehmer was born in Queens, New York in 1954. His career in radio began in 1977 when he got his first DJ job at WQBK-FM in Albany. It was there he earned the nickname “The Reverend of Rock and Roll”.

He departed the station after seven years, relocating to Chicago, Illinois to join WXRT-FM 93.1 as music director. Brehmer became morning host in 1991, and remained in that slot until switching to middays in 2020.

Yesterday (January 23) saw WXRT-FM 93.1 air a special tribute to Brehmer (via NBC Chicago).

The Chicago Cubs have also paid their respects to the influential DJ, as has the city’s 55th mayor Rahm Emanuel. “Lin Brehmer was the voice of Chicago,” the latter wrote on Twitter.

“His voice was unique and a perfect way to start the day. An ambassador for the city’s music scene and a dear friend, I announced the Uptown music district concept on his show. I’ll miss hearing his voice on XRT. May his memory be a blessing.”

See those posts and more tributes below.

 

