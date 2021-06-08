Lindsay Buckingham announces first solo album since leaving Fleetwood Mac

Lindsay Buckingham has announced the release of his first solo album since leaving Fleetwood Mac.

The band’s former lead guitarist took to social media earlier today (June 8) to reveal that he will be releasing his self-titled seventh studio album later this year.

“My new self-titled album is one I’ve been intending to get out for a couple of years now, but on more than one occasion, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a postponement of plans,” Buckingham tweeted.

“Now that we’re back in gear, I’m thrilled to finally be sharing new music with my listeners!”

“I Don’t Mind,” the first single off the new self-titled album, out 9/17, is available now. Listen and pre-order here: https://t.co/r4ATiBaVFb. Tickets for the 2021 solo tour are on sale this Friday from 10am local at https://t.co/GS4y94DWEL. pic.twitter.com/D9WVieAwjZ — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) June 8, 2021

Due to arrive on September 17, Buckingham accompanied news of the album with a new single called ‘I Don’t Mind’ and a list of 2021 US tour dates.

Buckingham’s tour will start in Milwaukee, WI, on September 1 and end on December 20 in Boulder, CO. The tour will stop off in New York, Atlanta, Los Angels, Austin, Dallas and more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (June 11) at 10am local time (US) and can be purchased here.

Listen to ‘I Don’t Mind’ below:

Buckingham was fired by Fleetwood Mac in 2018. The band continued to tour without the guitarist, replacing him on the road with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.

In March, it was revealed that Mick Fleetwood had reconciled with Buckingham – and he said he would like to think a reunion could happen.

Previously, Fleetwood had been adamant that his former bandmate would never be allowed to rejoin the band.

Asked in an interview whether or not he could see a scenario in which the band would play with Buckingham again, Fleetwood said: “No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no.”

But now, it appears Fleetwood has had a change of heart about Buckingham. The pair are apparently on good terms after they started talking following the death of Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Buckingham has said he never got “closure” with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate and ex-parter Stevie Nicks following their much-publicised breakup.