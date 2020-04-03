Lindsay Lohan makes her return to music with new single ‘Back To Me’

It’s been over a decade since Lindsay Lohan released a song, but she has finally made her return to music with the release of her brand new single ‘Back To Me’.

On Instagram, Lohan said the song is about “rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go.”

Last year, Lohan teased a different song titled ‘Xanax’ on her Instagram, which featured help from Finnish artist ALMA.

In June last year, Page Six reported that Lohan had signed to Casablanca, which is co-owned by Republic and Universal Music Group.

She had previously signed with the label back in the early 00s and released her first two albums. She released ‘Speak’ in 2004, which spawned the hit single ‘Rumors’ as well as other songs like ‘Over’.

In 2005, Lohan released her second album ‘A Little More Personal (Raw)’, which only gave one single – the emotional balled ‘Confessions Of A Broken Heart (Daughter To Father)’.