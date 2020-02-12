Lindsey Buckingham announces first solo tour following heart surgery

Lindsey Buckingham has announced his first solo tour following heart surgery last year.

After suffering a heart attack and undergoing emergency open heart surgery last February, Buckingham’s wife, Kristen, reported that the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had suffered “vocal cord damage” following the surgery and all his upcoming tour dates were put on hold.

In a statement at the time, Kristen said: “Each day he is stronger than the last. While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.”

“This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family, to say the least. But despite all this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. We feel so fortunate he’s alive. As does he. He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him.”

Now, Buckingham has announced his return with a 12-date US tour – the details are below.

Back in 2018, Fleetwood Mac revealed they had replaced Buckingham with The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn after an acrimonious split which led to Buckingham reportedly being fired from the group.

According to the musician, his former bandmate Stevie Nicks had delivered an ultimatum to the rest of the group, forcing them to choose between herself and him.

While Stevie reportedly refused to ever share a stage with Lindsey again, founder Mick Fleetwood told Mojo last year that it was “too challenging” for Buckingham to remain in the group.

“Support really could not be given to ask the situation to continue. It was too challenging,” he explained. Whilst Fleetwood denied that Buckingham was sacked, he says the animosity between the warring ex-lovers ultimately led to his departure.

“The truth is, call it what you want, a parting of company took place, and it had to take place, and it was supported by the remaining band members around something that for sure was a major problem to two people – Lindsey and Stevie,” he explained.

Buckingham filed a lawsuit against the band for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract, and other complaints.

The band disputed the allegations and the suit was later settled before the end of 2018.