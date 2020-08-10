Watch Lindsey Buckingham sing for first time since undergoing heart surgery

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham performed a four-song acoustic set on Friday – you can watch it below.

It was his first performance since suffering a heart attack and undergoing emergency open heart surgery last year.

Buckingham’s wife, Kristen, reported at the time that the guitarist had suffered “vocal cord damage” following the surgery, which meant he had to postpone all of his upcoming tour dates. He announced a solo tour in February 2020 set to take place in April and May but had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Re-emerging on Friday (August 7) for a four-song acoustic set via Zoom for tech company Nutanix, Buckingham played the Fleetwood Mac songs ‘Never Going Back Again’ and ‘Big Love’, along with his solo cuts ‘Trouble’ and ‘Shut Us Down’.

“This [pandemic] has been like a couple of years previous in which things occurred that I did not see coming,” Buckingham said during the Zoom call. “One was my split from Fleetwood Mac. Another one was having a bypass operation, which I did not expect to happen. You could say that this makes it a trifecta of events that were completely off the charts.”

Watch the performance below:

Back in 2018, Fleetwood Mac revealed they had replaced Buckingham with The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn after an acrimonious split which led to Buckingham reportedly being fired from the group.

According to the musician, his former bandmate Stevie Nicks had delivered an ultimatum to the rest of the group, forcing them to choose between herself and him.

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac will release a mammoth multi-CD box set documenting the band’s early years between 1969 and 1974.

The release, titled Fleetwood Mac 1969-1974, comprises eight CDs, starting with the group’s third album ‘Then Play On’ (1969) through to ‘Live From the Record Plant 12-15-74’, a live album recorded shortly before US musicians Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the British band.