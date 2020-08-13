Linkin Park announce 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Hybrid Theory’

Linkin Park have announced plans to release a 20th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’.

Last week, Mike Shinoda teased plans to celebrate the 2000 album, although he wouldn’t say exactly what they would involve.

He told Kerrang!: “We’ve done our best to go to a lot of people who are family, in a sense, and say, ‘What do you think we should do? What would be a good celebration of ‘Hybrid Theory?’ and try our best to do a bunch of those ideas.”

Advertisement

Today (August 13), the band announced that they will be releasing a massive reissue of the album, due to arrive October 9, 2020.

Sharing the news in a video featuring archive footage of the band, ‘Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition’ is expected to be released across multiple formats, including a monster box set spanning five CDs, three LPs (including ‘Reanimation’ and the ‘Hybrid Theory’ EP), and three DVDs.

It will also include an 80 page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate, and a poster of the band’s late frontman Chester Bennington.

“It’s incredible to think it’s been 20 years since Hybrid Theory was released,” the band said in a statement. “All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our Hybrid Theory to you.”

The reissue of the band’s 2000 debut will include 12 previously unreleased tracks from the album’s era, including the 1999 demo ‘She Couldn’t’, which you can listen to below.

Advertisement

‘Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition’ arrives on October 9 – find out more info here.

Last month, Linkin Park have issued Donald Trump with a cease and desist order over the use of their song ‘In The End’.

The president shared a campaign-style clip tweeted by White House social media director, Dan Scavino, which featured the 2001 single.

A few hours later, the clip was removed from Twitter with the notification: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Twitter removed the video following a copyright complaint made by Machine Shop Entertainment, the management company owned by Linkin Park.

Soon after, the band shared a statement online, writing: “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.”