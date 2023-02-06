Linkin Park announce release of never-heard-before song ‘Lost’

Linkin Park have announced the release of a new song titled ‘Lost’ – listen to a clip below.

The band shared the news on social media earlier today (February 6), writing: ““Lost,” a new, never-before-heard song from the Meteora archives. Out Friday, February 10th.”

The track will arrive ahead of the 20th anniversary of ‘Meteora’, which was the band’s second studio album, featuring hits like ‘Numb’ and ‘Somewhere I Belong’.

Fans have been speculating Linkin Park could be gearing up to release an expanded version of ‘Meteora’ in honour of the album’s 20th anniversary.

Last month, Linkin Park posted a countdown on their website, which expired on February 1. This was then replaced by an interactive puzzle which fans have been scouring for clues.

Back in 2020, the band reissued debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’ across multiple formats. The anniversary edition of that record featured unreleased tracks.

Last May, they unveiled a new, deluxe edition of their 2007 album ‘Minutes To Midnight’.

Linkin Park have been on hiatus since the 2017 death of frontman Chester Bennington, but last year said they planned to communicate with their fans “a little more regularly” moving forward.

It comes after Shinoda told fans that the band’s survivng members were still in regular contact. “The only Linkin Park news I have for you is that… Yeah, we talk every few weeks – I talk to the guys, or some of the guys,” Shinoda said on a Twitch stream last Spring. “And there’s no tours, there’s no music, there’s no albums in the pipeline. Okay, so let me just tell you that. So just keep in your minds that that is not happening.”

“I’m just gonna say that much for now,” he continued. “I say that because anytime the band says anything or does anything, everyone tries to start up the hype train, and we’re, like, ‘No, no, no, no. Don’t start up the hype train.’ You’re gonna disappoint yourself. Don’t do that.”