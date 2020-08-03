Linkin Park announce special 20th anniversary plans for ‘Hybrid Theory’

Linkin Park have announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’.

Mike Shinoda has confirmed that the band will be marking the record although he won’t say exactly what that will be.

He told Kerrang: “We’ve done our best to go to a lot of people who are family, in a sense, and say, ‘What do you think we should do? What would be a good celebration of ‘Hybrid Theory?’ and try our best to do a bunch of those ideas.

He added: “I don’t know what I should say about it. We’re planning some fun stuff. All I’ll say is that we’ve put some work in – not just the band.

“In fact, I’d say the label and management and the folks who have been with us for a long time and worked on our stuff along the way… We’ve done our best to kind of go to a lot of people who are family, in a sense, and say, ‘What do you think we should do? What would be a good kind of celebration of ‘Hybrid Theory’?’ and try to do our best to actually do a bunch of those ideas.”

‘Hybrid Theory’ was released in October 2000 and spawned a number of hits including ‘One Step Closer’, ‘Crawling’, ‘Papercut’ and ‘In The End’.

“The fanbase is one of the most creative and active fanbases out there,” Shinoda continued. “The problem, for me, is that if I’m not allowed to divulge information because I want it to be a surprise, then the creative fanbase starts jumping out and imagining things. They come up with their own great ideas, and then once in a while, those great ideas are better than our ideas.”

It comes after the band recently revealed that they still have unreleased material featuring late frontman Chester Bennington.

Meanwhile the Linkin Park, recently issued Donald Trump with a cease and desist order over the use of their song ‘In The End’.