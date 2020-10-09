Listen to Linkin Park’s early “lost” song ‘Pictureboard’

Linkin Park have released a “lost” song ‘Pictureboard’ as part of their new 20th anniversary edition of ‘Hybrid Theory’.

The band’s debut album was released on October 24, 2000, and has been the subject of a variety of celebrations over the last couple of months.

The track stems from a time when the band were known as Xero. Previously, fans knew that ‘Pictureboard’ existed but, apart from some suspecting to have heard it as an interval track during a live performance, none have been able to hear it on record.

However, with the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Hybrid Theory’ arriving today, ‘Pictureboard’ has now made it to streaming services for the first time.

The song appears on the disc titled ‘Forgotten Demos’ and features the vocals of both Mike Shinoda and late frontman Chester Bennington. You can listen to it below now.

The ‘Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition’ release includes 12 previously unreleased tracks from the early noughties, an 80-page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate, and a poster of the late Chester Bennington, as well as several demos.

Tonight (October 9), band members Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon, and Dave “Phoenix” Farrell will take part in a fan Q&A – their first group interview since 2017. Following the session, they will premiere previously unseen footage from the final stop of the 2002 Projekt Revolution tour.

Recorded in Las Vegas, the setlist will feature tracks from ‘Hybrid Theory’, fan favourites, a cover of Deftones’ ‘My Own Summer’ and special guest performances.