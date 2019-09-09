Linkin Park lend support as Talinda Bennington announces her engagement

"I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth"

The widow of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has announced her engagement.

Talinda Bennington is set to marry again two years on from her husband’s death, a move that is supported by “my Linkin Park brothers”.

“I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you,” Talinda wrote on social media.

She continued: “My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein [sic]. To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love.

“Thank you for ALL of your continued love and support.”

She later added: “The support of the media is meaningful . Thank you for helping to spread the positivity and happiness my family and I have found.”

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, commented on the post with his well wishes for the couple.

“I’ve already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha!” he wrote. “All our love and support!”

Talinda and Chester married in 2006 and had three kids together: Tyler Lee (born 2006) and twins Lily and Lila (born 2011). In July 2017, Chester took his own life aged 41.

She has since co-founded the charity 320 Changes Direction that aims to promote mental wellbeing.

In other recent news, Chester’s isolated vocal take from the Linkin Park track ‘One More Light’ was released online. The song featured on the band’s latest album of the same name, which was released two months before the frontman’s death.

In July, a woman from Orlando, Florida helped dissuade a man from taking his own life after she quoted him lyrics from the track.

“Who cares if one more light goes out/Well, I do,” was the lyric that healthcare worker Cristina Settanni said to the man who was considering jumping off a bridge.

For help and advice on mental health: