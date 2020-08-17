Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has reflected on the band’s track ‘She Couldn’t’ after the band released the ‘Hybrid Theory’-era track to mark the record’s 20th anniversary.

In a new Instagram post, Shinoda opened up on how the track proved to be one of their first recordings with singer Chester Bennington at the helm.

“’She Couldn’t’ is one of the earliest demos we made when Chester [Bennington] joined the band,” he wrote about the track, which was officially released last week after it first leaked online back in 2009.

“Two things stand out about the song, to me:

“1.) The programmed beat and focus on synth sounds and vocal loops (rather than heavy guitars) foreshadowed a future of the band many years after ‘Hybrid Theory’. In searching for our ‘first sound’, we set the groundwork for our later evolution.

“2.) The softly-sung ‘you’re not alone’ refrain reminded me that, although we debuted with a song screaming ‘shut up’, what most fans came to find out was that empathy and community were just as integral a part of LP’s DNA from the very beginning.”

He added: “Sincerely, thank you for the excitement about the #hybridtheory20 package. We’re so grateful to have had you with us all these years.”

His comments come as the band gear up to release a massive reissue of the album, due to arrive on October 9.

‘Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition’ is expected to be released across multiple formats, including a monster box set spanning five CDs, three LPs (including ‘Reanimation’ and the ‘Hybrid Theory’ EP), and three DVDs.

It will also include an 80-page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate and a poster of the late Bennington.

“It’s incredible to think it’s been 20 years since ‘Hybrid Theory’ was released,” the band said in a statement. “All gratitude to our fans who made this epic journey we started 20 years ago possible. We dedicate our music to you. We rededicate our ‘Hybrid Theory’ to you.”

Last month, Linkin Park issued Donald Trump with a cease and desist order over the use of their song ‘In The End’.

The president shared a campaign-style clip tweeted by White House social media director, Dan Scavino, which featured the 2001 single.

A few hours later, the clip was removed from Twitter with the notification: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”