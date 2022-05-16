Linkin Park unveil new deluxe ‘Minutes To Midnight’ reissue with four extra songs

Linkin Park have unveiled a new, deluxe edition of their 2007 album, ‘Minutes To Midnight’.

It’s in celebration of the record’s 15th anniversary, following its original release on May 14 that year.

The album has been digitally re-released with four bonus songs that were only previously available via the Japanese and iTunes versions of the LP.

“Join us in celebrating 15 years of Minutes To Midnight with 4 bonus tracks including No Roads Left and Across The Line,” said the band in a post on Twitter. “Now streaming everywhere.”

Check out the album here and listen to the bonus tracks below:

Join us in celebrating 15 years of Minutes to Midnight with 4 bonus tracks including “No Roads Left” and “Across the Line.” Now streaming everywhere: https://t.co/KHrD1sa8hQ#MinutesToMidnight pic.twitter.com/RswUvGsNKE — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) May 13, 2022

Recently, Linkin Park said that they plan on communicating with their fans “a little more regularly” moving forward.

The band, who have been on hiatus since the death of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, took to Instagram this month (May 3) to share a statement with their fanbase.

“Two decades in and our LP community continues to inspire us,” they wrote. “Your passion and dedication is the lifeblood of what we’ve built together with you. And it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“We thought it was about time to begin sharing a little more regularly with you. Starting this month, we’ll be putting (digital) pen to (digital) paper to share NOTES FROM THE BAND-tiny snapshots into our daily misadventures, from us each month.”

They added: “There’s no concrete plan, but that’s what we like about it. Until then…

“All our best, Rob, Brad, Dave, Joe & Mike.”

Meanwhile, Bennington‘s pre-Linkin Park band, Grey Daze, recently shared the first episode of their documentary series.

The four-part series, called Grey Daze: Creation Of The Phoenix, follows the band from their origins in the ’90s up to their yet-to-be-released LP, ‘The Phoenix’. The record, which is set to come out on June 17, features re-mastered vocals from Bennington.