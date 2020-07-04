Linkin Park’s ‘In The End’ video reaches 1 billion YouTube views

Linkin Park have gained a billion YouTube views on their second music video – ‘In The End’.

The band previously reached the landmark for their ‘Numb’ video towards the end of 2018.

Despite being released in 2002, the track wasn’t released onto YouTube until seven years later. See the iconic video below.

Linkin Park enter an exclusive club of rock bands with billion-viewed music videos. Twenty One Pilots have had three videos to reach the landmark, with ‘Ride’, ‘Heathens’ and ‘Stressed Out’ all being watched over a billion times. Guns N’ Roses‘ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ also reached the landmark next year.

Last month, Linkin Park revealed that they still have unreleased material featuring late singer Chester Bennington. The band went on a hiatus after Bennington took his own life back in 2017. In the intervening period, co-vocalist Mike Shinoda has released his debut solo album while Bennington’s former group Grey Daze released a debut album in June. on Friday (June 26).

Shinoda revealed in a recent Twitch stream that the band have a song called ‘Friendly Fire’ that was supposed to appear on Linkin Park’s 2017 album ‘One More Light’. “There was a song, a ‘One More Light’ song,” he said.

“We mixed more [songs] than [are on] the finished album and we mixed a couple [of] other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut or whatever. [Or] if we could use it for a B-side and it was ‘Friendly Fire’.”