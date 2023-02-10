Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has a new solo song in ‘Scream VI’

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has confirmed that he has a brand new song in the upcoming Scream VI movie.

Shinoda shared the news in an interview with KROQ, where he was largely discussing the upcoming celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s landmark second album ‘Meteora’. The new song will be Shinoda’s first new solo material since the standalone single ‘Happy Endings’, which was released in 2021.

“Up until this year, I’ve been doing a lot of writing and producing for other people. And I recently kind of got the bug to do it for myself again,” he said (transcribed by Kerrang!). “I do have a new song that’s gonna be in the movie Scream. What happened is they had reached out about: ‘Will you help us with music for the movie?’ And in the conversation I played them something and they were like, ‘Oh my god, can we use that?’

He continued: “I didn’t plan it – I would never have been like, ‘Oh, we’re gonna put out this big Linkin Park thing and I wanna put my song out right on top of it!’ That’s not good planning for me.

“But it’s great planning for Linkin Park fans, because there’s just more music – so I’ve got stuff I’ve produced that are other people’s songs, I’ve got my own song, and then we’ve got the Linkin Park stuff. And that’s not even everything we’re gonna be doing around this for Linkin Park fans. So it’s a great time to be a Linkin Park fan!”

Scream VI will arrive in cinemas on March 10.

The nu metal band officially announced the 20th anniversary edition of their second album, 2003’s ‘Meteora’, today, alongside the release of a previously unheard track called ‘Lost’.

In a press release, Shinoda explained that discovering ‘Lost’ in the band’s archives “was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself”. He added of its significance: “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with [late frontman Chester Bennington’s] voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way.”

Shinoda went on to tease that fans are “going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in [the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Meteora’]”.

The band have been on hiatus since Bennington died in 2017 but recently said they planned to communicate with their fans “a little more regularly” in the future.