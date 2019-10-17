Don't you just love the internet?

Someone has mixed together Korn‘s ‘Freak on a Leash’ and ‘Circle of Life’ from the movie The Lion King – and it’s the mashup you didn’t know you needed.

YouTube user William Maranci is responsible for the oddly uplifting mashup that hears vocals from Korn’s 1999 single laid over the top of the Elton John-composed instrumental.

‘Circle of Life’ is a song from Disney’s 1994 animated film The Lion King, which was originally sang by Carmen Twillie, while ‘Freak on a Leash’ appeared on Korn’s 1998 studio album, ‘Follow the Leader’.

Listen to when the two meet below:

Earlier this week, Elton John revealed he had seen Disney’s 2019 photorealistic remake of The Lion King – and he’s not a fan.

The singer, who composed and performed songs for the original 1994 animated film, has called the remake a “huge disappointment”. Although John returned to the studio to help adapt classics like ‘Circle Of Life’ and ‘Hakuna Matata’ for the new soundtrack, the singer believed that the live-action adaptation “messed the music up”, he told British GQ in a new interview published October 14.

Meanwhile, Korn have claimed that they were “the last big movement” in the genre of nu-metal.

Emerging onto the scene 25 years ago, the Californian outfit offered a unique spin on metal with their self-titled debut album.