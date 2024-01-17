Lionel Richie announces 2024 US tour with Earth, Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire have extended their Sing A Song All Night Long Tour into the first half of 2024 – see the new dates below.

The pair’s joint tour kicked off last year with a 20-date run around the United States, and they have now extended it for 13 more shows this spring.

The new dates will begin on May 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and run through cities including Jacksonville, Memphis, Orlando, San Antonio and Louisville, before it ends on June 16 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Richie will then go straight into a Las Vegas residency that will take him through until the middle of November.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale here at 10am local time on Friday, January 19. See the full list of gigs below.

Back by Popular Demand! Sing A Song All Night Long with me and Earth, Wind & Fire. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am local🎶 GET TICKETS 👉 https://t.co/6WtAMgOuvr pic.twitter.com/V0PFS3MsVb — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) January 16, 2024

MAY 2024

23 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boiling Arena

25 – Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

28 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena

29 – Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum

31 – Orlando, FL, Kia Center

JUNE 2024

4 – San Antonio, TX, Frost Bank Center

6 – Kansas City, MO, T Mobile Center

7 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

9 – Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

12 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum Center

13 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

15 – Buffalo, NY, Keybank Center

16 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

Last year, Lionel Richie divided fans with his performance at the Coronation concert, with some quick to point out how his voice sounded different to usual.

Taking place at Windsor Castle, the pop and soul icon took to the stage to play in front of the newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla — performing two of his fan favourites ‘Easy Like Sunday Morning’ and ‘All Night Long’.

“Is someone disguised as Lionel Richie because that is not his voice! Sounds completely different,” wrote one viewer. Another agreed, writing: “Lionel Richie’s voice sounds totally different. I wouldn’t recognise it!”