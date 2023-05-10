Lionel Richie responds to fans “disappointed” by his coronation performance

Lionel Richie has posted a series of images of himself at the Coronation Concert online, and shown that he isn’t affected by the harsh criticism he received from some fans.

The pop and soul legend took to the stage on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday (May 7) — to perform some of his biggest hits in front of the newly-crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

However, following renditions of his songs ‘Easy Like Sunday Morning’ and ‘All Night Long’, the 73-year-old received some backlash from fans watching the broadcast at home, who were quick to point out how his vocals sounded different to what they expected.

Advertisement

“Is someone disguised as Lionel Richie because that is not his voice! Sounds completely different,” wrote one viewer on Twitter, while another agreed, stating: “Lionel Richie’s voice sounds totally different. I wouldn’t recognise it!”

However, following some criticism, the ‘Hello’ singer has shown that he isn’t affected by the comments, and instead shared a series of online updates, showing him enjoying his time at the historic event.

This included a series of images of him at Windsor Castle, as well as a clip of him performing at the concert, with the caption simply reading: “All night long at Windsor Castle”.

He also shared close-up shots of his outfit on the night, which was designed by David Thomas and embellished with Swarovski crystals, alongside footage of himself and Katy Perry chatting briefly with the newly-crowned monarchs, which was shown on American Idol. Check out the updates below.

Advertisement

Other performers who took to the stage on Sunday (April 7) included ‘Teenage Dream’ singer Katy Perry, former X Factor contestant Olly Murs and pop three-piece Take That. Ed Sheeran also recently quashed rumours that he turned down the opportunity to perform, explaining that he was never invited to the prestigious concert.

Instead, Sheeran stepped in for Richie and Perry and appeared as a guest judge on American Idol alongside Alanis Morissette. “No one ever asked me [to perform],” he said. “[The] press had the negative story of loads of people turning down the coronation… But I never ever turned it down.”

In other Lionel Richie news, the singer recently shared that his “secret” to staying looking youthful was to avoid plastic surgery and eating excessive amounts of red meat.

“Water, sleep, and sweat, not too much red meat,” he said to the Daily Mail when asked how he takes care of himself. “I know it’s real boring. [Sex] will work also and it’s good for your heart.”