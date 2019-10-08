Lionel Richie’s banger fest Glastonbury performance is coming to cinemas

For one night only

Lionel Richie’s hit-filled performance at Glastonbury 2015 is set to be screened in cinemas for one night only.

The iconic singer took on the renowned Pyramid Stage ‘Legends’ Slot’ on the same year that saw headline appearances from Florence + The Machine, Kanye West, and The Who.

Richie’s career-spanning set, which included the tracks ‘Running With The Night’, ‘Hello’, and ‘All Night Long (All Night)’, proved to be a highlight of the festival and drew the weekend’s biggest crowd.

Now, it’s been announced that the special show will be hitting the big screen worldwide next month. Titled Lionel Richie at Glastonbury, the film –presented by Fathom Events and Meteor 17 – will be shown across cinemas on November 19.

Ahead of the concert, Richie will offer an exclusive introduction in which he tracks his career and his journey to Worthy Farm.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to share the 2015 Glastonbury Festival performance with fans across the globe,” said Ritchie in a press release. “I’m honoured to have played on such an iconic stage and the fans’ energy that day truly made this show a memorable moment in my career.”

Fathom Events CEO, Ray Nutt added: “Lionel Richie’s 2015 Glastonbury performance was a special moment in music history. We’re thrilled to strengthen our lineup of top music programming by bringing this performance to local movie theatres across the globe.”

Speaking to NME following his Glastonbury debut in 2015, Richie described the response from fans as “a crowd’s best performance ever”.

“There’s a certain point where I’m listening in my ears and thinking, ‘OK, Lionel, can you hear yourself? Yes!’ And I’m feeling good about it. But all of a sudden I’m having interference in my ears, and I’m thinking, ‘Why?’ And it’s because the crowd are coming through my microphone! I couldn’t hear myself singing!”

The singer added: “But no, it was a complete hoot. I must tell you, I haven’t had that much fun onstage in I don’t know how long. The crowd just took over the show… Not only singing back my songs, but in between they decided to sing a song all by themselves.”

Earlier this year, Lionel Richie made his return to the UK for a performance at Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival.