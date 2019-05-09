‘Liquid Death’ – Now there’s an “extreme” canned water drink for straight-edge punks

"Murder your thirst"

A new canned water drink called Liquid Death for straight-edge punks has raised $1.6 million so far in order to take it to market.

The drink is the brainchild of CEO Mike Cessario ( a former creative director at Netflix and drummer in bands including Twitching Tongues, Forced Order, Disgrace, and Creatures) who said that he was inspired by his straight-edge friends and their love to take things to the extreme.

“If you think about it, it makes sense, everything metal and punk is extreme,” Cessario told Business Insider . “Being vegan is extreme, protesting deforestation is extreme. There are more vegans at a heavy metal show than a Taylor Swift show. We are by far the most sustainable option for packaged water, which is a big driver for why people want to buy from us.”

Now, with backing from central figures at Twitter, Dollar Shave Club and Away luggage, the CEO is confident that their product is well-tuned to the humour of more hardcore music fans. So far, a run of brutal trailers for the water have gone viral.

“When we first started, we wondered why is it that products and [consumer packaged goods] products have to play by these 1950s bland and boring rules, while other entertainment things can play by much more fun rules,” said Cessario.

He continued: “At first we knew the easiest crowd for us is anyone into heavy metal, punk rock, and that kind of world because they immediately get the joke and get the humour and have never seen anything like it.

“What makes this appealing for such a large group is that it feels like a niche thing.”

At the moment, Liquid Death can only be purchased online here. The water is sourced from Austrian mountains, with 5 cents from every can sold donated to help remove plastic from the ocean.