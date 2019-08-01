Presley was married to Jackson for three years

Lisa-Marie Presley, the former wife of Michael Jackson, is working on a tell-all book about her ex-husband, according to reports.

Metro claims that Presley, who was married to Jackson from 1994 to 1996, has signed a book deal with Gallery Books “for between $3 million and $4 million”.

The publication will reportedly contain “shocking revelations” about Jackson, with a source telling the New York Post’s Page Six that it “promises shocking revelations about Michael Jackson and a completely new understanding of [Lisa’s father] Elvis.”

The news comes amid the fallout from Leaving Neverland, Dan Reed’s documentary that concerns historic child sex offences allegedly committed by the pop megastar, all of which have been denied by Jackson’s family.

Jackson’s music was pulled from radio stations worldwide as a result, as was the episode of The Simpsons in which he appears. The city of Brussels was forced to cancel plans to dress its famous Manneken Pis statue as the singer after considerable backlash.

The singer’s fans have been outspoken in their defence, however. Earlier this month fans in France filed a lawsuit against the two alleged victims of abuse featured in the documentary.

Last month, the organisers of the controversial “Michael Jackson is innocent” posters commemorated Jackson on the 10th anniversary of his death with billboards across the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson – who appeared at Glastonbury last month – said that the legacy of her brother “will continue”, despite recent accusations of sexual abuse made against him.