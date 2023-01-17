Lisa Marie Presley’s children to inherit Graceland estate

Lisa Marie Presley‘s surviving three children will reportedly inherit her Graceland estate.

The singer-songwriter, and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died last Thursday (January 12) aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She will be buried near her late father and son (Ben Keogh) at Graceland.

According to People, Lisa Marie’s three daughters – actor Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14 – will inherit Graceland, which is located in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lisa Marie was the sole heir to her father’s estate, which she assumed in 1980 following the icon’s death in 1977. She retained ownership of Elvis’ former home, including his Graceland mansion and its surrounding 13 acres.

In 1982, Graceland was turned into a public museum in tribute to Elvis. It’s said that around 650,000 people now visit the estate annually, with the property estimated to be worth $500million (£409m).

The estate was passed down to Lisa Marie in trust when she was only nine years old, and the trust officially dissolved on her 25th birthday in 1993 giving her full ownership of Graceland (via the official Graceland website).

As Consequence notes, Lisa Marie had vowed to keep Graceland in the family. “Graceland was given to me and will always be mine,” she said in a 2013 interview. “And then passed to my children. It will never be sold.”

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie is due to be held on Graceland’s front lawn this Sunday (January 22) at 9:00am local time.

The family has requested that fans make a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation instead of giving flowers.

Since the news of Lisa Marie’s passing, tributes have poured in from the likes of her ex-husband Nicolas Cage, John Travolta, Elvis star Austin Butler, and the Michael Jackson estate.

Lisa Marie Presley opened up about bereavement in a 2022 essay for People, writing that “grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year, or years after the loss”.

She added: “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe.”