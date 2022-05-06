Listen to AJ Tracey’s hard-hitting new single ‘Reasonable’

AJ Tracey has shared his new single ‘Reasonable’ – you can watch the Klo Vizionz-directed video for the song below.

The track marks the London rapper’s first new solo music release of 2022, and follows on from his 2021 studio album ‘Flu Game’.

‘Reasonable’ arrived today (May 6), and was produced by Rio Leyva, Manso and Taz Taylor of Internet Money.

You can watch the video for AJ Tracey’s ‘Reasonable’, where he states “I don’t rap on these beats, I glide”, below.

Tracey is set to play a host of live dates this summer, including a headline show in London for Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby X event.

“My sets always brings the noise and I’m gassed to bring baseball culture to a new crowd,” Tracey said about the Crystal Palace gig in July. “It’ll be a clash of music, sports, big hits, mad catches. Big show this summer, Crystal Palace Park, it’s due to be lit. Home Run Derby X – we’re gonna turn up.”

You can see Tracey’s upcoming tour dates below and find UK tickets here.

June

18 – Sonar, Barcelona, Spain

26 – Color Cafe, Brussels, Belgium

July

1 – Wknd Fest, Helsinki, Finland

2 – Forbidden Forest, East Midlands

7 – Rolling Loud, Portimão, Portugal

9 – Crystal Palace Park, London

10 – Nass, Bath

24 – Solnaro, Braga, Portugal

31 – Loosefest, Sunderland

August

6 – Sunny Hill, Kosovo

12 – Way Out West, Gothenburg, Sweden

13 – Øya, Oslo, Norway

September

3 – Sundown, Norwich

11 – Rolling Loud, Toronto, Canada

Speaking to NME last year about his career ambitions, Tracey said: “Whatever ceiling they put on me, I’m going to keep smashing it.

“What they want is what you’ve already given them. What they need is something new, something that breaks barriers and opens their mind to a new sonic. That’s what they need and that’s what I focus on.”