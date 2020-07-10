Listen to Alanis Morissette’s dark new single ‘Reckoning’

Alanis Morissette has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’.

The track, ‘Reckoning’, follows on from ‘Reasons I Drink’, ‘Smiling’ and ‘Diagnosis’. The latter tackled the challenges and stigma surrounding depression and other forms of mental illness.

The new song tackles “predators” and features a string section. You can listen to it below.

Morrissette’s new album is set to arrive on July 31, after it was pushed back from its original release date in May this year.

‘Such Pretty Forks in the Road’ is the musician’s first album since 2012’s ‘Havoc and Bright Lights’.

Morrissette was due to hit the road for the 25th anniversary of her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ album this year but was forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK dates, celebrating 25 years of the seminal album, will now take place in the autumn of 2021.

Supported by Liz Phair, she will stop off at UK venues including London’s O2 Arena, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena, Manchester Arena and the 3Arena in Dublin.

Alanis Morrissette will play:

OCTOBER 2021

18 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

20 – LONDON O2 Arena

22 – MANCHESTER Arena

25 – DUBLIN 3Arena

The shows will follow on from her US dates, which were postponed until Summer 2021.

A digital deluxe edition of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ arrived on June 26, which featured a new acoustic live recording of Morissette’s performance of ‘Ironic’ at Shepherd’s Bush in March 2020.

Additionally, all five videos from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ were remastered in 4K and released between June 26 and July 2 via Morrissette’s YouTube channel.