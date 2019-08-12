Listen to Alessia Cara’s new song ‘Rooting for You’

A preview of her forthcoming EP ‘This Summer’

Alessia Cara has returned with a brand-new single ‘Rooting for You’, another taste of her upcoming EP, ‘This Summer’.

A jam perfect for balmy summer days, the track combines Jon Levine and Midi Jones’ funky production with the singer’s memorable hook. “It’s like, damn / Why you gotta be so cold in the summertime, summertime? I was really rooting for ya, yeah,” Cara croons over a bouncy bassline. Listen to it below:

‘Rooting for You’ follows her previously released single, ‘Ready’. Both songs are set to feature on Cara’s ‘This Summer’ EP, which is due out September 6 via Def Jam Recordings. In a tweet on Friday (August 9), the pop star shared the project’s five-song tracklist. Check it out here.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, Cara said that her favourite tracks off her new EP were ‘Rooting for You’ and ‘October’, with the latter also being one of the most meaningful songs she’s written for the record. The singer has also described ‘This Summer’ as a “collection of little stories”.

‘This Summer’ is a follow-up to Cara’s sophomore album, ‘The Pains of Growing’, which dropped last November. In a four-star review of the LP, NME’s Nick Levine said: “Pop’s thoughtful sort-of outsider returns with a winningly authentic second album that proves she’s increasingly unforgettable.”