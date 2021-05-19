Listen to Angels & Airwaves’ explosive new single ‘Euphoria’

Angels & Airwaves have shared a new track called ‘Euphoria’ – you can listen to it below.

Previewed earlier this week, the explosive single arrived today (May 19) following extensive teasing of the Tom DeLonge-led band’s anticipated sixth album.

“Pretty girl, let your inside heal/ You abuse yourself, and it’s all you feel/ I don’t mind, we’re just playing here/ I’m alert this time, like fucking Paul Revere” the frontman sings in one verse over heavy guitar stabs.

“In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth,” DeLonge explained, “where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes.”

“These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.”

‘Europhia’ arrives with a dramatic accompanying official video, which was directed by DeLonge – watch below.

Angels & Airwaves have marked their return by announcing two US headline shows. The band will perform at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on October 23 and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium on November 5.

AVA is playing live: 7/29/21-8/1/21: Lollapalooza 10/23/21: New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom 11/5/21: Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium Empire Club members headline pre-sale starts now; general sale starts Fri 5/21/21 @ 10AM local.https://t.co/XAtnP0Cu1V pic.twitter.com/wQErxeH8Vj — Angels & Airwaves (@AVABandOfficial) May 19, 2021

Tickets go on general sale from here this coming Friday (May 21) at 10am local time – see the post above.

As announced earlier today, DeLonge and co. will also perform at this summer’s Lollapalooza Chicago. They appear on the 2021 line-up alongside headliners Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus and Tyler, The Creator, as well as the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Brockhampton and DaBaby.

Tom DeLonge confirmed earlier this year that A&A’s sixth full-length record was “coming”, having previously shared various behind-the-scenes studio clips on his Instagram. Further information is yet to be revealed.

Ahead of LP6, Angels & Airwaves have released a string of singles: ‘All That’s Left Is Love’, Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’.