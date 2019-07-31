Listen as King Princess flips Meryl Streep ‘Big Little Lies’ scene for new banger

Don't you just want to scream?

Big Little Lies has many fans, including King Princess, who has flipped a scene from the popular TV show and turned it into a techno banger.

Princess (real name Mikaela Straus), who is signed to Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records label, took her Big Little Lies fandom to the next level, sampling a moment from season two for her latest record, ‘Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz)’.

Remember when Meryl Streep in character as the mother-in-law from hell, Mary Louise Wright, was seen screaming at the dinner table? That’s the moment Princess flipped and used as the foundation of her new techno banger.

Tweeting about the song, Princess said: “this is a track very close to my heart and puss. Thank you to skylar and logan for additional prod and good vibes in the studio all around. Special thanks to henry for the gik and the gak. Thank you to @ the real Meryl Streep for the feature.”

Listen to ‘Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz)’ below:

Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz)feat. Meryl Streep by King Princess co produced by guan and jonah.

Earlier this month, donning a wig and matching tank top, Mark Ronson came out dressed as King Princess during the rising indie-pop star’s set at this year’s Glastonbury.

Princess introduced him as her “father” and a “King Princess impersonator from Las Vegas” before Ronson laid down some guitar for their breezy collaboration ‘Pieces of Us’.