Listen to ATEEZ’s debut album, ‘Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action’

Watch the dramatic video for ‘Wonderland’

K-pop boyband ATEEZ have returned with their highly anticipated debut studio album, ‘Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action’.

The 11-track record, which was entirely produced by the boyband’s frequent collaborator EDEN, serves as the conclusion to the group’s four-part ‘Treasure’ series. Songwriters LEEZ and Ollounder, who worked on ATEEZ’s ‘Treasure EP.3: One to All’ EP, also contribute to the LP. Stream the album here.

‘Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action’ dropped alongside a video for the lead single, ‘Wonderland’, whose lyrics were co-written by members Hongjoong and Mingi. In the clip, the boyband flaunt their dance chops on a post-apocalyptic set as a marching band plays beside them. Watch the video below.

ATEEZ might have made their debut just under a year ago, but the boyband have certainly made their mark on the K-pop scene. In the time since their inception, the group have already toured North America and Europe, and even inked a deal with RCA Records. They sold over 100,000 copies of ‘Treasure EP.3: One to All’ in South Korea.

In other K-pop news, supergroup SuperM made their debut last week with ‘Jopping’. The seven members of the group come from the popular boybands EXO, Shinee and NCT. Meanwhile, J-Hope has become the first BTS member to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo song. His new single, ‘Chicken Noddle Soup’ featuring Latin pop singer Becky G, made its debut at number 81.