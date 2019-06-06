Listen to Avicii’s posthumous new album, ‘TIM’

Net proceeds from the album will be donated to the Tim Bergling Foundation

The first posthumous album by Avicii has been released – stream it below.

The Swedish DJ/producer, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in his hotel room in Oman on April 20, 2018. It was later confirmed he had taken his own life. He was 28 years old.

After his family confirmed a new album was on the way, today sees the official release of ‘TIM’. The net proceeds from the album will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, a non-profit organisation benefiting mental health, suicide prevention, and wildlife conservations.

The follow-up to 2015’s ‘Stories’, ‘TIM’ is made up of 12 tracks, including the singles ‘Tough Love’ and ‘SOS’, the latter of which features guest vocals from Aloe Blacc, who previously collaborated with Avicii on smash hit ‘Wake Me Up’.

Listen to ‘TIM’ below:

“He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” his family said of the new album in a press release back in April. It added that the songwriters the superstar DJ had been working with would “continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.”

In other news, a biography of Avicii’s life will be released next year. The announcement came days after the anniversary of his death.

The book will be written by Måns Mosesson – an award-winning journalist from Sweden. The writer has won awards such as the Prix Italia and the Stora Journalistpriset. Albert Bonniers Förlag, a Swedish publishing house, will publish the book.